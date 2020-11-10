Dr Baig lauds FBR

KARACHI: Former Senior Vice President of FPCCI and Convener FBR Complaint Resolution Committee of Sales Tax Refund Matters has lauded the FBR for allowing sales tax refund in 72 hours also to other sectors in addition to five zero rated sectors through the FBR’s new faster system. He thanked Chairman FBR Javed Ghani and Member Inland Revenue Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed for issuance of SRO-1172/2020 allowing commercial exporters to enhance time limit for filing of sales tax refund from 120 days to 180 days.

While talking to Member Inland Revenue Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, Dr. Baig said the delay in refund of sales tax causing liquidity crunch, affecting cash flow and working capital of the companies. The new facility of refunding sales tax within 72 hours would give a boost to exports of the country.