16 patients being treated at Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital

Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) is on high alert to help tackle the second wave of Covid-19 and is taking all possible steps to augment the government’s efforts to fight off the pandemic, said Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq during his visit to the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital (RCCH) here Monday.

“All departments of the state-of-the-art medical facility are fully functional and that medical and paramedical staff is doing its best to treat patients. Sixteen Covid-19 patients are admitted at RCCH; of these, 10 are men while six are women. The inflow of coronavirus-affected patients at RCCH has considerably grown in recent weeks,” Abrar-ul-Haq stated.

In addition to free treatment, psychosocial support is also being provided to patients currently admitted at RCCH. “PRCS has taken plenty of initiatives to contain coronavirus as well as to educate the masses about how to avoid contracting the infection since the outbreak early this year,” Abrar added.