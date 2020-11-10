â€˜Coronavirus gives us lesson of not playing with Mother Natureâ€™

LAHORE: The coronavirus has given us a lesson that we cannot play with the Mother Nature. It has also given us a grave warning to stop pushing the limits of the environment.

PMâ€™s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan said this Monday during his visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). He said the government has announced Green Stimulus Initiative. The purpose of the initiative is to begin green recovery, adding that only Lahore has lost its 70 percent forest cover in the last 15 years. He said 40 percent of the smog in Lahore is due to vehicles and to counter the issue we are now providing Euro 5 fuel.

He said by planting billions of trees, we are also developing green economy; in KP, green economy has created half a million jobs and is now self-sustaining. These jobs are generally related to nurseries established to promote greenery and check wild fires in forest areas during the peak summer.

He said a 3500 acres national park is being established very near to Lahore at Balloki. Regarding industrial pollution, the special assistant said industries which are performing well, will be rewarded and the others would be fined. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said the environment ministry has the responsibility of developing and providing a national environmental management system, including laws, regulations, national policy statements and national environmental standards regarding climate changes.