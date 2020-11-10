PMAS efforts on climate change appreciated

Rawalpindi: A gender inclusive training programme was organised here on Monday in Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on ‘Opportunities in the Climate Change for Sustainable and Drought Resistant Agriculture.’

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul was chief guest on the occasion while the programme was also attended by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman. Addressing the participants, the minister said that Pakistan was facing worst effects due to the climate change and falls in the top ten countries of the world.

The climate change was not only increasing temperature, but also affecting the ecosystem which was resulting in insecurity of food, she said. “We prioritize the issue which is not linked to the individuals or a small group, but climate change is an issue which is affecting the whole population,” she added. She further said that being an agricultural country, 70 per cent population of Pakistan depends upon agriculture and it was an alarming situation that due to climate change and drought, the country was facing shortage of food.