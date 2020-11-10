Adviserâ€™s plea allowed by LHC

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday allowed a civil miscellaneous application of Babar Awan, adviser to the prime minister and dropped ex-parte proceedings against him in a petition challenging the appointment of advisers/special assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the chief justice had initiated the ex-parte proceedings against Mr Awan for not submitting his reply to the petition. Advocate Pir Masood Chishti appeared on behalf of Awan and requested the court to withdraw the ex-parte proceedings.

Chief Justice Khan allowed the application and directed him to submit his reply. Advocate Nadeem Sarwar had filed the petition saying the respondent SAPMs and advisers being not the members of the national assembly could not exercise authority and power of the federal government.