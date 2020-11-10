‘Unity of Muslim Ummah is the need of hour’

ISLAMABAD: Prominent Kashmiri-born British intellectual and chairman of Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) Board of Governors and International Harmony Council,

Dr Khurshid Ahmad Chaudhry has said that unity of the Muslim Ummah is the need of the hour.

While addressing a dinner hosted by think tank of the Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) in his honor he said, Muslim rulers have a role to play. Kashmir issue demands international attention and implementation of the promise of the right to self-determination. All avenues for peace and development in the region pass through Kashmir. India’s attempt to destabilize the population in occupied Kashmir through conspiracy will never succeed.

Dr Khurshid Ahmed said that Kashmiris have soaked the struggle for independence with their blood and despite the immense atrocities of India, their spirit and determination did not change. They are committed to freedom.

Prominent historian, writer Colonel (Retd) Azam Qadri said that there was an urgent need for effective policy and better strategy on Kashmir and old mistakes should not be repeated. Former Advisor to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and eminent intellectual Prof DrMaqsood Hussain Jafari said that diplomacy on Kashmir should be made more effective and delegations of experts sent to abroad.