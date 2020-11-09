MPA Imran Nazir remanded

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Sunday granted one-day remand of PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir in a case regarding a clash outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office on hearing of Maryam Nawaz.

Khawaja Imran will be presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday (today) due to terrorism charges in the case (2036/20) registered against PML-N leaders and workers at Chung police station on the complaint of Deputy Director Intelligence and Security NAB Lahore.

The workers who had gathered on the hearing of Khawaja Imran were stopped at the main gate of the district court. Earlier on Saturday, Khawaja Imran Nazir's car stopped on Model Town Link Road on call of Safe City Authority. Local police were called after Khawaja Imran Nazir had an argument and the vehicle was taken to Faisal Town Police Station and later both Khawaja Imran and his vehicle were shifted to Chung police station.