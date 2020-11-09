Two groups clash in Orange Line Train

LAHORE:Two groups of youths attacked each other in Orange Line Train at Samanabad Station on Sunday.

Two groups of youths suddenly started fight with kicks and punches on each other after a brief exchange of harsh words in the Orange Line train. The train was overcrowded due to the holiday, and the fighting spread panic among the families and children. Ironically, the Orange Line Train administration did not call the security to round up the miscreants.

Body found: The decomposed body of a 74-year-old man was found in a house in the Sherakot police area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Tufail. The body looked three to four days old. It was found in the washroom of the house. Police removed to morgue.

suspended: The chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore suspended a traffic warden for manhandling his senior officer. A case has also been registered against the traffic warden identified as Sajjad who had nursed grudge against his senior, Qasim, for marking him absent.

performance: Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh issued its weekly performance report on Sunday. roof collapse: Three people were injured when the roof of a shed collapsed in the Kahna area on Sunday. Rescuers pulled the injured out of the debris. The victims suffered minor injuries as the roof was made of bamboos.

notice: The inspector general of police Punjab took notice of an incident in which a student was killed after being raped in Mandi Bahauddin. He directed the Gujranwala RPO to submit a report on the incident and arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

arrested: Dolphin Squad and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all 459 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Dolphin and PRU helped 146 people on different roads of the City. Both wings checked 2,543 vehicles, more than 118,000 motor bikes and 120,932 people. As many as 59 motorbikes and 1 vehicle were impounded and 197 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents.