Nawaz Medical reports: IHC bench to hear plea seeking probe

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday constituted a special bench to hear a petition seeking investigation into medical reports of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif through a commission.

A special bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, will hear the plea on November 24.

The main Al-Azizia and Avenfield reference hearings have been set for the same day.

The petitioner, Zaman Mughal, has filed a petition asking the court to investigate the reports after multiple ministers made statements about their veracity.

The court declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender in September after he refused to receive his arrest warrants, which were sent twice by hand and once via the British Royal Mail.