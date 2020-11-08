GCU holds grand reunion of alumni

LAHORE : In order to celebrate 100-year celebrations of the Government College University (GCU), the Old Ravians Union (ORU) organised a grand reunion of hostelites which was attended by alumni from all over Pakistan.

According to a press release, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi also invited the former boarders to spend one day and a night in the same room where they lived as students. He stressed that the GCU should start law degree programmes, as many eminent jurists in Pakistan were Old Ravians and they would act a golden resource to establish the law school.

He elaborated on year-long celebrations to mark the centenarian year of GCU New Hostel and a plan to refurbish the rooms of the hostel with the support of Old Ravians.

ORU President Ashfaq Mohlan and General Secretary Tayyab Rizvi also addressed the reunion event, and expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor for his support to the union.

PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its four students.

Muhammad Ahmad, son of Qasim Ali, has been awarded a PhD in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Islamic and Western Concepts of Money – A Comparative Study’, Nausheen Mazhar, daughter of Mazhar Pervaiz, in the subject of Geography after approval of her thesis entitled ‘An Assessment of Desertification Intensity and Community Resilience in South Punjab, Pakistan’, Naila Ali, d/o Mirza Muhammad Ali, in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular Diversity among in Vitro and Field Grown Grapevine Cultivars (Vitis Vinifera L.) from Pakistan’ and Hamza Shehzad, s/o Muhammad Iqbal, in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Synthesis of Linear Polysaccharide Based Chelating Ion Exchange Resins and Nanocomposites by Graft Copolymerization for Extraction of Heavy Metals/Organic Species.’

roll number slips : PU has uploaded roll number slips of written exams of BA/BSc, Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-I annual examination 2020 (external/private, late college, improve division and regular), Special Category annual examination 2020, Improve Division exam of BA/BSc (Composite) annual examination 2020 and BA/BSc (Hearing Impaired) Part-I annual examination 2020.