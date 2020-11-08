Karachi, Westeros, Garden clubs win in Rocball tourney

KARACHI: Karachi Club, Westeros Club, Garden Club and Garden Warriors recorded victories in 2nd SSP Sirajuddin Rocball Tournament 2020 under here at Mini Sports Complex.

There are 24 clubs, departments and districts competing in the event which is organised by Sindh Rocball Association (SRA).

Karachi Club defeated Ghazi Sports, Westeros Club overpowered Friends Club, Hyderabad defeated Garden Club, and Garden Warrior beat Lyari Club. The tournament final will be played on Sunday (today).