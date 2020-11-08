Common man satisfied for the first time, says PM Imran Khan

HAFIZABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif when failed to get an NRO [deal], he started hatching a conspiracy against Pakistan Army, while sitting in London, adding that it’s for first time that common man is fully satisfied by the initiatives government has taken.



Addressing a public meeting at Municipal Stadium Hafizabad, he said Nawaz Sharif was maligning the national institutions and targeting Army and Judiciary for his vested interests. A hue and cry was made about his serious health condition when he was in the country. But, as soon as he reached London, he turned fully fit, recalled the premier. Imran Khan said when his plunder and theft was detected by the national institutions including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he started speaking the language of India to cover up his theft, the PM added.

Calling the public gatherings of opposition’s alliance a “circus”, the prime minister said despite having looted the country for 30 years, they desired to continue enjoying privileges instead of facing accountability. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said, acted as subservient to the opposition leaders in the past, but the incumbent government made it to work independently.

Due to the very reason, the opposition blackmailed the government on economic crisis, COVID-19 and even on the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) related legislation just to get NAB abolished, he added.

One of their biggest wish right now is to get NAB abolished, added the premier.

“Should I let them go? Do you feel pity for them?" the prime minister asked the audience, which shouted, "No".

He assured the charged crowd that he would never pardon them until they paid back the nation’s looted money.

Having failed to pressure the government, he said, the opposition resorted to target the judiciary, the Army Chief, and the Inter Services Intelligence director general, which was tantamount to instigating a coup within the institutions, just to cover up their (opposition) theft.

“But, I shall not spare them,” warned the premier.

Hitting out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the prime minister said that earlier the opposition parties had a contest among themselves to try to hold on to the seat of power, but now they face an entirely new opponent, Imran Khan.

“Till you return [the nation's] looted wealth, I will never let you rest,” said PM Imran Khan. He alleged that the opposition tried to blackmail him in exchange for signing the FATF-related bills and when he did not listen to them, they attacked the judiciary.

“Till you, who are the likes of Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq, and Mir Ayaz Sadiq, are brought to justice, I will not leave you alone,” PM Imran vowed.

He said that one person, ‘Maulana Diesel’ (Fazlur Rehman) was saying that Islam was in danger due to Imran, but “I say that Islam is in danger due to [Maulana] Diesel.”

Imran said the plunderers stashed billions of rupees in foreign banks, due to which economic condition of the country was affected badly. “We will provide health card to each family of Punjab,” the PM promised adding that one family would be entitled to free healthcare facility up to one million rupees. Because of it, a large number of new private hospitals would open in the province of Punjab and people would be able to get free treatment facilities, he added.

He said that many political parties made promises of ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makan’ [food, clothing and shelter] in the past but they did not fulfil their promises. However, he added, now people could build their own houses due to the government’s housing scheme. For the purpose, loans were being given on 5 per cent interest rate. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted supremacy of law in the country; that was why we were going to introduce a piece of legislation to bring an end to the long-drawn-out legislation process.

He said the PTI government wanted to establish a welfare state like Madina, which was established by the Holy Prophet (PBUH), where the poor and the rich were equal in the eye of law and rules.

“We are bringing a single education system, which will eliminate the class system in the country,” the PM added.

Imran Khan said the PTI government was taking bold steps for changing the fate of country and the nation. For the purpose, he was utilising all his capabilities. Masses should reject opposition’s baseless propaganda and strengthen the government.

The prime minister also laid foundation-stone of Hafizabad University and announced building a new modern hospital of 400 beds. He promised universal health insurance for Punjab next year and a cadet college also in Hafizabad district.

"More than that, I am happy that the Punjab government has decided to introduce health insurance to 50% of the province in 2020 and expand it to the entire province next year," the PM said.

"We built the country's first panahgahs (shelter homes) where daily-wagers are given food and a roof to sleep under," said PM Imran. "It allows them to send more of the money they earn to their family.

He also talked up the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

"Until now, you could only make a house when you had money. If you did not have money, you lived on rent. But now, under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, anyone can build their house by taking out a loan on 5% interest.

"Instead of paying a monthly rent, you will pay back the loan while living in your own house," said PM Imran.

“This is happening for the first time in Pakistan’s 73 years history that the common man is satisfied with the government initiatives, launched for his welfare.

“Even the developed countries do not have such a facility as being provided to the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the prime minister remarked.

Earlier he met delegations of lawyers, PTI local leaders, etc. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to CM Firdous Ashiq Awan, MNA Shaukat Ali Bhatti, former MNA Mehdi Hassan Bhatti also addressed the gathering.

Strict security arrangements were made for the public meeting but the coronavirus standard operation procedures (SOPs) were ignored totally by the participants.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the university, costing Rs4.5 billion, would be built on 118 kanals of land. The government will also spend Rs2 billion on the 400-bed DHQ hospital.