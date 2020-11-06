Blasphemy in the garb of freedom of expression can’t be tolerated: Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE:Speakers at a Seerat conference paid homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) saying that he brought to the world the code of love and justice for every human being and all animals.

Addressing the conference here Thursday held in connection with the Honour of the Prophet (PBUH) Week observed by the Punjab government, they lamented the western leaders specially the French president for committing deliberate blasphemy which deeply hurt nearly two billion Muslims. They demanded the UN enact laws to prevent such a situation where world peace should suffer from further threats.

Chief Minister’s Special Adviser for Information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, speaking as chief guest said the love, respect and affection of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the vital part of the Muslims’ faith, and no Muslim can tolerate any kind of blasphemy. She said the Prophet (PBUH) of Islam has brought the fundamental rights of every living being and especially for weaker ones, and is also the beacon of light for the salvage of mankind in the hereafter. She said every Muslim strongly condemned the blasphemous sketches which were unbearable, and demanded the UN impose ban on such blasphemous acts.

Dr Firdous warned the West that heinous act of blasphemy in the garb of freedom of expression could never be tolerated. She said in order to promote the respect for the Prophet (PBUH), CM set up Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship funds of Rs500 million. PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry, Mufti Ramzan Sialvi, Abdul Khabeer Azad, Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Qari Zawar Bahadur and other scholars also spoke on the occasion.