Iftikhar Taj elected as president ICAP Council

ICAP Council unanimously elected Mr. Iftikhar Taj as President of the Institute, Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola and Mr. Muhammad Ali Latif as Vice Presidents.

Mr. Iftikhar Taj is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and has been serving as an elected Council Member since 2017 and has also served as Vice President for the term of 2018-19.

He has been playing a vital role in several ICAP committees including Investigation Committee, Marketing Committee, IT Committee, Committee on Fiscal Laws, Education & Training Committee, Building Committee, PAIB Committee and Practicing Members Committee including Boards i.e. Digital Assurance and Accounting Board. Currently, he is working as Director Governance & Strategy at Crowe Hussain Chaudhry & Co.

He is also Technical Advisor on PAIB committee of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) New York, USA. Mr. Iftikhar Taj is a governance practitioner with over 30 years of industry experience in financial services, fast moving consumer goods, information technology (IT), textile, media, advertising and bulk drug manufacturing sectors in various roles.

He has the experience of corporate world in both local and international markets. He has trained over 500 directors of listed companies on corporate governance in private & public sectors and the journey is on.

Mr. Tola is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan. He is Council Member since 2017 and headed Fiscal Laws Committee, Economic Advisory & Government Relationship Committee and Overseas Coordination Committee.

He is also a life member of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is Technical Advisor on the Board of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and also chairs the Anti-Money Laundering Taskforce of SAFA.***