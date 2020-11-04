‘Jiyalas and ‘jiyalis’ will celebrate election victory on 15th in GB: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said election in Gilgit-Baltistan is the election for better future of GB and on November 15 the party’s ‘jiyalas’ and ‘jiyalis’ will celebrate their victory.

“People are voting for their right to rule, right to property, right to have separate province and right to choose the prime minister of Pakistan,” he said while addressing a women convention Tuesday at the residence of Saadia Danish.

PPP Secretary Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and president PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira and former governor Gilgit-Baltistan were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal said the PPP has always served the people of Gilgit-Baltistan from the times of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to Asif Ali Zardari. “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ended FCR and rajgiri system from Gilgit-Baltistan. Benazir introduced democracy in Gilgit-Baltistan and allowed political parties to work in GB,” he added.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, gave Gilgit-Baltistan the assembly and first governor and chief minister. He said the PPP gave a ‘jiyala’ chief minister to Gilgit-Baltistan and once again will do so.

The PPP chairman said this election is for the future of the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan. “This election is for better future of women of GB according to the vision of Benazir Bhutto. He said some people said women will not be allowed to vote in Diamir but the ‘jiyalas’ and ‘jiyalis’ will not allow such people to succeed,” he further added. He said now every woman in Gilgit-Baltistan has become the ideological follower of their great leader. Bilawal said the PPP will deliver the rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan as it has a history of doing the same. He said the PPP will also introduce poverty alleviation programme in Gilgit-Baltistan for women like Sindh. “Today people are being made unemployed in the country but the PPP will provide jobs to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. “We need people’s economic policies to overcome unemployment and price hike and the PPP will provide that policy,” he said.

He said the election day on November 15 is the test for the people and we will need full support of the people. “We will not disappoint the people,” he added. He asked people to vote for Saadia Danish in Diamir. “Saadia Danish is a ‘jiyali’ of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and will win the election from Diamir because she is carrying the ideology of great leader,” Bilawal said.