Football stakeholders to discuss election issues with IPC minister

KARACHI: The football stakeholders from across the country are set to meet the federal minister of IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza at Islamabad on Wednesday (today) at 11am, a source privy to the development told ‘The News’.

“Around 20 major stakeholders from provinces and Islamabad will meet the IPC minister tomorrow and will apprise her of our grievances relating to the electoral process,” the source said.

“We will also meet the senate chairman and senate special committee for football,” the source said.

“We are also meeting with former PFF president Syed Ashfaq Hussain tonight and it is expected that he will also be with us during the meeting with the minister,” the source said.

“How can football elections be held when Punjab case is in the court and there are several other legal suits. We want to discuss the situation with the minister,” the source said.

FIFA installed normalisation committee for Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in September last year, giving it nine months to conduct the PFF elections by June this year which it could not do. The world body then extended its mandate to December 31 this year but again the committee is unlikely to complete its task.