PM to launch CPEC City project on 18th

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch work on the Rashakai ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) City’ November 18.

“The city will be constructed under CPEC and will consist of education and commercial zones, public buildings, apartments, golf course, theme park and sports facilities,” said the federal minister while speaking at a public meeting in Abakhel, Nowshera Kalaan.

Pervez Khattak said a large number of industrial units would be set up at the “CPEC City” which would create thousands of jobs for the people of Nowshera and other nearby districts of KP.

The federal minister hoped the people of his home district would accord a rousing welcome to the prime minister during his forthcoming visit to Rashakai to thank him for the mega project. Pervez Khattak in his address came down hard on the 11-party opposition’s alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and accused its leaders of coming together to protect their own interests. He believed that the PDM leaders narrative was facilitating and strengthening the Indian stance against Pakistan, adding the opposition parties should think over it.

The defence minister said political parties which were part of the PDM had no concerns for the problems of the poor people and had joined hands against the government to acquire powers by all means.