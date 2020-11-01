Minhaj moot observes one-minute silence against profanity

LAHORE : Minhajul Quran and PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri observed one-minute silence against blasphemous caricatures published by France again and announced writing to world leaders to seek change in their mindset against the last Prophet (SAW).

"I shall write to the heads of states as well as of the UN against publication of blasphemous caricatures and shall urge them to change their mindset against Prophet Muhammad (SAW)," Dr Qadri said, while addressing via video link from Canada at the 37th International Milad Conference organised by the Minhaj-ul-Quran at Minar-i-Pakistan on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi. He along with thousands of participants of the moot also recorded their protest against the ugly act by standing silently for one-minute, stressing that the blasphemy would never be tolerated. He said the Prophet (SAW) brought a message of peace and security for the whole world and he not only himself exhibited tolerance for each religion and segment of society but also taught his followers to do the same. Noted scholar Riaz Hussain Shah credited Dr Qadri for responding to each and every conspiracy against Islam and Prophet of Islam (SAW) with reasoning and logic. Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari said that the disbelieving world has attacked Islam in an organised manner and called for responding to the challenge with reason. MWM deputy secretary general Allama Amin Shaheedi congratulated Dr Qadri and his workers on successful holding of the international Milad Conference for three decades and asserted that those committing blasphemy would surely face destruction.

MQI Supreme Council Chairman Dr Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri and President Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri welcomed the guests at the Milad Conference.

Senior research scholar Ainul Haq introduced new books of Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri, Dr Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri and Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri. Minority leaders condemned the blasphemous sketches and said that no religion allowed such a blasphemy. Naat Khawan Prof Rauf Rufi, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi, Afzal Noshahi, Hamza Noshahi and Shehzad Brothers recited various Naats while Syed Ahmed Masood Dewan led Dua. A befitting show of fireworks was also displayed at the end of the conference.

NRO: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) secretary-general Khurrem Nawaz Gandapur has demanded withdrawal of cases registered against PAT Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri in PMLN era. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Gandapur said PAT would not accept any NRO given to Nawaz Sharif in Model Town killings. He said motive behind former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s propaganda against the armed forces was to get relief from the foreign powers.

He said Ayaz Sadiq issued a controversial statement after receiving signal from the 'absconder' boss. Khurrem Gandapur said the PAT was still awaiting justice in the Model Town killings case. He added it was PAT Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri who without caring for his life exposed Nawaz Sharif.