Government striving to bring about change, says CM Mahmood Khan

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving to bring about a change in the life of the commoners.

Speaking at a public gathering after inaugurating Shamezai Water Channel in Matta tehsil and Sui Gas supply to Matta and Khwzakhela area, he alleged that the opposition party’s alliance was aimed at destabilising the country.

The irrigation schemes will irrigate about 5000 acres of land of Bagh Dheri, Sambar, Ashari, Khararai and other villages. Sui Gas supply Schemes to Matta and Khwzakhela areas will be completed by June next year at an estimated cost of Rs2.00 billion. Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Muhibullah Khan and Chairman DDAC Swat were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said the corrupt ruled the country for a long time. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps to hold the corrupt accountable, who are now striving to get NRO,” he maintained. “The leader of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) is a jobless man, who is out of the Parliament after a long time, therefore, he is putting pressure on the government,” he said. He said the recent blast in Peshawar was the act of our enemies, who would be defeated through unity and devotion. He alleged the PDM leaders were maligning state institutions for vested interests. Mahmood Khan asked the leadership of PDM to postpone the political gatherings due to the prevailing threats. Speaking on the occasion, federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined not to give NRO to the corrupt.

“We know that the NRO league is united but we will never compromise on our principles,” he said. He said that being the true leader of the Islamic world Imran Khan has raised the issue of Islamophobia and the publication of the blasphemous caricatures. The chief minister assured that all the promises made to the people of merged areas would be fulfilled. He said that mega projects like Bus Rapid Transit, Swat Motorway Phase-1, Rashakai Economic Zone and others have been completed successfully and a number are new mega developmental schemes were going to be launched.