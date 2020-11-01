Media workers demand release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The media workers on Saturday continued the protest against the arrest of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release forthwith.

The newly-elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Abdul Latif Afridi, joined the protest to express solidarity with the Jang Media Group. The protesters were carrying banners and placards as they converged on the lawn outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV for the protest. They chanted slogans against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the bids to strangle the media freedom.

SCBA President Abdul Latif Afridi, Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah, Arshad Aziz Malik, Farmanullah Jan, Shakeel Farman Ali, Ehtesham Toru, Sabz Ali Shah, Ansar Abbas, Gohar Ali, Qaiser Khan and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for victimising the Jang Media Group, its chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and employing various tactics to bring the largest media group of the country under pressure. They deplored that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been behind bars for the last 234 days on false charges. The speakers criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for pressuring the opposition political parties and free media while remaining silent over the mega corruption scams linked to the ruling party members. They put under question the NAB role and pointed out the lack of action over the massive graft scandals such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project. The speakers requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been behind bars since March 12 and denied bail in the case.