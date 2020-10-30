PDWP approves 35 uplift projects

PESHAWAR: The 10th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 35 schemes worth Rs56033.481 million.

An official communique said the meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and officials of the departments concerned. The forum considered 36 schemes pertaining to Energy & Power, Law & Justice, Local Government, Irrigation, Health, Agriculture, Road, Industries, DWSS, Urban Development, Sport & Tourism & Elementary and Secondary Education sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum approved 35 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs. 56033.481 million. One scheme was deferred due to inadequate designs and was returned to the respective department for rectification.

The approved schemes of the Energy & Power sector include: Modification in Malakand-III for restoring its Annual Design Energy; Target of 550 GWh. Cost of the Project Rs778mn. HDF Funded; HDF Allocation 2020-21 Rs400mn. Solarization of Mosques & Worship places (AIP); Installation of additional 40 Mva Power Transformer along with Civil Works at 132 KvVGSS in Wana, District South Waziristan (AIP).

Approved schemes of the Law & Justice sector include: Construction of 07 District Judicial Complexes (AIP) and construction of 25 Tehsil Judicial Complexes (AIP). Approved schemes of Urban Development; Construction of bus terminal/ taxi stand, fruit & vegetable market and Family Park in Sub-Division, Jandola Tank and Sub-Division, Darzinda, D.I.Khan.