PHF chief meets MPCL managing director

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig(r) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar met with Managing Director/CEO Mari Petroleum (MPCL) Faheem Haider at his office in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed with him the revival of hockey and his company’s contribution in this respect.

The forthcoming National Hockey Championship will be played at the MPCL Hockey Ground in Rawalpindi.

The PHF president appreciated the efforts and contributions of Mari Petroleum towards the revival of the national game in Pakistan.

He congratulated the MD/CEO of Mari Petroleum for the major contribution in the shape of preparing back-up players for the national outfit.

Faheem Haider warmly welcomed the suggestions and expressed his resolve to support the game.