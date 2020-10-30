Health secy told to start recruitment of gynaecologists at public hospitals

The Sindh High Court has directed the health secretary to diligently pursue the matter related to the appointment of gynaecologists in the government-run hospitals on vacant posts.

The direction came on an application seeking the implementation of a court order with regard to the prevention and treatment of obstetric fistula, a severe pregnancy-related injury that hundreds of women suffered from in the province every year.

Applicant Sheema Kermani said the SHC had directed the health department to take all remedial measures in order to prevent the widespread incidence of obstetric fistula and appoint gynaecologists and specialist doctors in various government-run hospitals against the vacant posts. She said that despite the court’s order, no specialised doctors and gynaecologists were appointed in Sindh’s public hospitals. She requested the SHC to direct the health department to implement the court’s order in letter and spirit.

The applicant’s counsel submitted that various posts of gynaecologists were vacant at government-run hospitals in Sindh. A health department official, however, submitted that the gynaecologists were performing duties at government hospitals.

The provincial law officer filed comments on behalf of the health secretary which shows that 33 posts of gynaecologists are lying vacant and the health department had sent a recommendation to the Sindh Public Service Commission on January 1 for recommendations of suitable candidates for appointment as gynaecologists.

He said the process could not be initiated due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reminders had been sent to the authorities concerned in this regard. A division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, directed the health secretary to diligently pursue the matter for initiating the recruitment process.

The court observed that since the Covid-19 pandemic had subsided to some reasonable extent, the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) would also initiate the appointment process as soon as earlier. The court directed the health secretary and the SPSC chairman to submit a progress report at the next date of hearing.