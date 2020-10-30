Sindh reports nine deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus has killed nine more patients and infected 473 people in Sindh. Of the 473 new cases in Sindh, 293 were from Karachi, said the chief minister on Thursday.

The province’s death toll from the viral infection had reached 2,620, said Syed Murad Ali Shah, adding that 11,504 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours. The last time the province had reported nine deaths from Covid-19 in a day was five months ago on April 9, he added.

The total number of coronavirus cases had reached 145,238 as so far 1,628,450 tests had been in Sindh, he said. “The virus detection rate has started increasing from two per cent to over four per cent.”

Of all the coronavirus patients, 95 per cent or 138,346 had defeated the virus. Currently, 4,272 patients are under treatment: 4,044 in home isolation, one at isolation centre and 227 at hospitals. The condition of 165 patients is critical, including 28 who are on life support. Of the new 293 in Karachi, 109 are from District East, 99 from District South, 32 from District Central, 21 from Malir, 17 from Korangi, and 15 from District West.

Hyderabad has reported 35 cases, Dadu nine, Sukkur seven, Badin and Mirpurkhas six each, Ghotki five, Matiari four, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta three each, and Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar two each. The CM warned the people that the coronavirus cases were on the rise because citizens were not following the SOPs. “For God’s sake, be careful, protect yourself and your families.”