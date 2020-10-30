Trials to select Masha United football from November 1

KARACHI: Trials to select Masha United Football Club team for the PFF National Challenge Cup 2020 will be held from November 1 to 3

at Muhammadan football stadium near Safari Park.

Under-23 players from Sindh and Balochistan are eligible to appear in the first phase. The selected players will participate in the final trials which will be held at Faisalabad.

Former international player and head coach of Masha United FC Syed Nasir Ismail will be the head for Karachi trials. M Arshad (Assistant Coach) and Wasif Naeem will assist Nasir Ismail in the final trials at Faisalabad.