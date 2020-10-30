close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

Trials to select Masha United football from November 1

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

KARACHI: Trials to select Masha United Football Club team for the PFF National Challenge Cup 2020 will be held from November 1 to 3

at Muhammadan football stadium near Safari Park.

Under-23 players from Sindh and Balochistan are eligible to appear in the first phase. The selected players will participate in the final trials which will be held at Faisalabad.

Former international player and head coach of Masha United FC Syed Nasir Ismail will be the head for Karachi trials. M Arshad (Assistant Coach) and Wasif Naeem will assist Nasir Ismail in the final trials at Faisalabad.

