Huawei to establish ICT academy at Air University

Islamabad : Air University, in its endeavour towards establishment of cyber security ecosystem in Pakistan, signed an MoU with Huawei to establish Huawei ICT (cyber security) Academy on its premises, says a press release.

The academy will specially focus on cyber security certifications. This initiative will produce Huawei Cyber Security product line experts and is a major step in training youth on cyber security and providing them hands-on learning experience on state-of-the-art products and solutions.

Air University Vice Chancellor Air Marshal (r) Javaid Ahmed welcomed the Huawei team and inked the MoU in a graceful ceremony by following the COVID-19 SOPs. Zhang Wenwu, Zong Xinyuan, and Dia Kang represented the Huawei team.

The Huawei Cyber Security Academy will not only benefit the Air University’s students, but it will also attract external students owing to the trust, which the university has developed by leading several cyber security related initiatives in Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that Air University also houses the Secretariat of National Centre for Cyber Security (NCCS) having 11 different labs across the country.