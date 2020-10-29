Independent candidates meet Pervaiz, join PML-Q

LAHORE:Ch Khizer Abbas Jatt from Jaranwala and independent candidate for NA from Vehari Rana Saghir Ahmad Guddu called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha here on Wednesday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) along with their colleagues.

On this occasion, Nabi Ahmad Jatt, Rai Usman Jatt, Sumaira Sahi and Rana Asif Pomi were also present. Ch Pervaiz Elahi sad, “All Islamic countries will have to be unanimous on one ideology. Muslims will have their place in the world through unity. Islam is a peace loving religion. World peace can only be maintained by practicing Islamic teachings. World will have to overcome Islamophobia. Muslim Ummah should continue boycott of French products till removal of blasphemous sketches and tendering of apology.”

Welcoming both the leaders in the party’s fold, he said, “Our doors are open for every patriot and those desirous to serve people. We will continue playing our positive role for making Pakistan peaceful, developed and prosperous.”