PML-N leaders travel on Orange Train

LAHORE:To highlight the projects initiated by the previous Punjab government under former Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N leaders travelled on Orange Line Train here on Wednesday.

PML-N leaders started their journey from Anarkali station. Among those travelled on Orange Line Train included Saira Afzal Tarar, Ataullah Tarar, Azma Bukhari, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Samiullah Khan, Zeeshan Rafique, Rukhsana Kausar and others.

PML-N leaders asked the citizens travelling on the train about their views about the project. The citizens travelling on the train thanked Shahbaz Sharif and termed the project an international standard project, said Ataullah. He said the train was a gift of Shahbaz Sharif to people.

PTI tried to stop this project, said Azma Bukhari, adding ordinary citizens were travelling on the train and were praying for Shahbaz Sharif. Azma Bukhari and Ataullah Tarar while talking to the media said that Shahbaz Sharif's metro project was not only for Lahore but for the whole of Punjab. They regretted the stubbornness and stubbornness of the government that there was subsidy for the rich but not for the poor. They questioned that whose money was used to dig BRT.

Criticizing the cleaning situation in metro train, the PML-N leaders said that cleanliness was not as it should be in such a project of international standard. They demanded the government immediately improve cleaning system in metro train otherwise this project will be destroyed.

project of Shahbaz govt: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that Orange Train is a masterpiece project of Shahbaz Sharif government.

She alleged that big holes on the road in the name of BRT, which cost the nation over Rs150 billion were on the PTI credit. She added that Shahbaz Sharif built three metros for Rs100 billion. “Alhamdulillah, all three are still running successfully while the Peshawar BRT is closed every other day due to various reasons especially kick backs and commissions,” she alleged.