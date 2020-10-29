Face masks no more a choice, but an obligation: NCOC

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday made face masks mandatory -- outdoors as well as in certain indoor settings -- and approved a rapid Covid-19 testing method as the government seeks to arrest spiralling cases of the coronavirus.

Moreover, the government ordered restaurants, wedding halls, markets and shopping malls closed by 10pm across the country.

An NCOC meeting, chaired by planning minister Asad Umar was told that around “80 per cent disease spread and increase in positivity ratio was recorded in 11 major cities across the country”, according to a statement released after the session. At present, 4,374 targeted lockdowns are imposed with 30,610 people under restrictions.

The 11 major cities with increased disease spread and positivity ratio were Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Mirpur, Karachi, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad.

The forum emphasised that wearing face masks is mandatory outdoors as well as in closed spaces with large crowds and public areas. It added that wearing of face masks is a must in all offices -- both government and private sector.

The NCOC did not specify how and if it would enforce face coverings, but directed provinces to “ensure compliance” on wearing face masks and following SOPs -- particularly in bazaars, shopping malls, public transport, restaurants and other areas. However, a notification released by Islamabad authorities later said those not wearing face masks in public could be arrested. “Section 144 is imposed on wearing face masks / covers in Islamabad. Anyone not wearing them in public places can be arrested by police,” the deputy commissioner said in a tweet.

The NCOC also approved the use of antigen testing for Covid-19 in addition to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests being carried out in the country, Asad Umar said in a tweet following the meeting. He said this was part of a strategy to increase the level of testing in the country.

According to the American Centers for Disease Control, antigen tests are relatively inexpensive and can return results in approximately 15 minutes. However, it cautions that antigen tests are generally less sensitive than PCR tests.

Symptomatic cases will still be administered PCR tests, Umar said, adding that the decision was in line with the guidelines issued by World Health Organisation.

The moves came as active infections jumped to 11,627 after 825 more people tested positive in the 24 hours leading to Wednesday, according to an NCOC update. Fourteen people died in the same period. Some 894 coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 98 of whom are on ventilator.

A day earlier, Dr Faisal Sultan, the Prime Minister’s focal person on coronavirus, warned the second wave of the coronavirus was already under way and hinted at the need for tougher curbs. However, in a chat with the Insaf Doctors Forum in Lahore on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the increase in cases is “a slight” and that people need to take precautions for two months.

He did, however, express concern for the risk of coronavirus spread in smog heavy areas like Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi and Gujranwala.

Meanwhile, Balochistan issued Covid-19 risk allowance for health workers and paramedical staff working in hospitals treating coronavirus patients. The risk allowance will be awarded to the employees from grades 2 to 14 of the health department on a regular basis, said an official of the Balochistan government.

The government has also finalised to grant a basic pay as risk allowance to health workers to continue their work “efficiently” during the pandemic.