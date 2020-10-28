Three men wounded trying to fight off muggers

Three men were wounded after being shot for trying to fight off muggers in different parts of the city on Tuesday, according to police sources.

A Gabol Town police official said Sabir Gul, 35, suffered a gunshot injury in the New Karachi neighbourhood, adding that the victim was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Police said that one of the three men on a motorbike had shot Gul after he tried to resist their mobile snatching bid, adding that the suspects managed to escape from the scene of the crime. The official said the injured hailed from Bahawalnagar and worked at a factory in Karachi.

In the Orangi Town neighbourhood, 20-year-old Talha Islam was injured in a similar incident. A Pakistan Bazaar police official said the man was shot after he tried to resist a mugging bid, adding that he was taken to ASH.

In Bilawal Shah Goth, a shopkeeper was wounded at his general store. A Sachal police official said that six men entered the shop and shot Rashid Niaz Ali, 30, after he resisted their robbery bid, adding that he was taken to the JPMC.