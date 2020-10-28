Amar Cables, Lahore Badshah win Seniors Cup matches

LAHORE: Two more matches were decided in 21st National Seniors Cricket Cup Central Punjab here on Tuesday.

In the first match played at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground, Amar Cables won by 8 wickets against SA School Seniors.

SA School Seniors, batting first, were 89 all out after 19.4 overs. Tanzeem Najam made 41. Imran Ali bagged 7 wickets for 25 runs.

In reply Amar Cables collected required runs losing just two wickets in 8.4 overs. Asim Bucha contributed 52 and Afzal Shah 27 not out. At the end of the match chief guest CEO Amar Cables Amer Ilyas Butt gave way man of the match award to Imran Ali for 7-wicket scalp.

In the second match, played at Cricket Centre Ground, Lahore Badshah trounced Hajvery Sports by 107 runs.

Scores: Lahore Badshah 362/3 in 30 overs (Amir Khan played 140, Amir Butt 93, Amir Riaz 82, Dastageer Butt 25 not out)

Hajvery Sports 255 all out off 28.3 overs (Ahmad Mir 86, Mian Mubeen 36, Shahbaz Baig 36, Ahmad Yar 34, Naeemul Haq 3/30, Jamshaid Ali 2/37).