RPO holds open court

KASUR: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shahid Javed Tuesday visited Kasur also held an open court.

Visitors filed their complaints and mostly pleas were against police inaction against rising robberies in the district.

The District Police Officer (DPO), SP Investigation Ali Bin Tariq, Additional SP Owais Malik, DSP City Muhammad Yaqub Awan, DSP Chunian Khalid Aslam, DSP Pattoki Muhammad Ikram Khan, DSP Headquarters Jawad Ahmed and other police officers, journalists, lawyers and businessmen were also present on the occasion.

MEETING ON DENGUE, SMOG: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed Ali Tuesday chaired a meeting held to review anti-dengue and anti-smog activities. All officers concerned attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed by officials of Health and other departments regarding their activities to combat dengue larvae spread and control smog.

The DC directed the officers concerned to utilize all resources to control dengue and smog. He asked Health Department officials ot expedite indoor and outdoor activities to control the dengue spread and take action against the element involved in smog daily. He ordered the officials concerned to intensify crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, kilns, factories and burning of stubble.