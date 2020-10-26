114 illegal treatment centres sealed

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 114 illegal treatment outlets in 12 cities of the province.

During the last week, commission’s enforcement teams raided 780 treatment centres and sealed 114 outlets where quacks were illegally treating patients. As per data, businesses were found to have been changed on 227 quack premises. Among major actions, 19 quackery centres were sealed in Sialkot, Hafizabad 18, Layyah 17, Bahawalpur 14, 11 each in Multan and Rajanpur and 10 in Jhelum. Also, four outlets each in Lahore and Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi 3 and one was closed down in Kasur. Bilal Medical Store, Al-Sami Homoeopathic Clinic, Chicago Clinic and Ramzan Medical Centre were locked down in the provincial capital.

The PHC spokesperson said so fare 84,369 raids had been made and around 28,000 quacks centres sealed. “A fine of more than Rs570 million was imposed on quacks by the commission’s hearing committees,” he added.

‘Pollution a big threat to human lives’

Ameer Uddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that environmental pollution and climate change are big threats to the human lives and we all should perform our duties in this regard and take preventive measures.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, he said another threat in the shape of smog also needs immediate attention and people should opt for short and long-term measures to deal with it.

Prof Al-freed said that if people decide to remain careful, they can easily avoid air pollution threat. Practical steps would be needed for that. Prof Al-freed stated that, in fact, smog is the merger of fog and smoke and this air pollution started with the use of coal as fuel. He called upon the citizens to drink maximum water and avoid going out of the houses unnecessarily.

Similarly, motorcyclists and cyclists should also use face masks. The doors and windows of houses should be kept closed, he said.

PU awards PhD

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to a student from Nigeria. Olawale Samuel Adeyinka s/o Adeyinka has been awarded a PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Investigation of Potential Double Stranded Ribonucleic Acid (dsRNA) as Alternate Control Measure for Maize Stem Borers (Chilo Partellus)’. He has completed his PhD under the supervision of National Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology Professor Dr Idrees Ahmad Nasir and Assistant Professor Dr Bushra Tabassam.