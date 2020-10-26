PM Imran Khan has always talked about malnourished children. His emotional speeches on this issue made every Pakistani hopeful, who expected the PM to work towards the welfare of these children. However, the current astronomical prices of almost every food item such as wheat, sugar, cooking oil, pulses, vegetables etc. show that the PM isn’t serious about this issue. A rise in prices of food items have made it difficult for mothers of small children to get a nutritious diet. A mother’s weak health usually leads to stunting in children. Can the PM understand the gravity of the crisis of rising inflation and its impact on future generations? He must ensure that his government tackles this issue. He should take emergency steps to provide relief to the people by controlling the price of basic food items that are consumed by the poor. If the federal government has the political will, it can easily ensure that essential commodities are available at affordable rates.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore