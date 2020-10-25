‘PM’s statements on islands violative of Constitution’

SUKKUR: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Adviser to CM on Information Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said Imran Khan is playing a deadly game with the nation on the issue of islands.

Talking to the media after condoling with Adviser to CM Aijaz Jakhrani over the death of his mother in Jacobabad, they said the statements of the prime minister on the issue of islands were violative of the law and the Constitution, adding the prime minister believes only in the dictatorial rule. They said the Sindh Assembly had passed a resolution against the PIDA and for revoking the ordinance. They said a PPP MNA had also brought a resolution in the National Assembly against the ordinance and added that the federal cabinet issued the ordinance about the development of islands based on wrong legal interpretation. He said the people of Sindh and the fishermen were the custodians of the islands of Karachi. They said all stake holders of Sindh and PDM were on the same page on the issue of islands. Ghani and Murtaza Wahab said the Sindh chief minister had constituted a fact finding committee on the arrest of Captain(retd) Safdar which was strongly condemned by the party chairman and the Sindh cabinet. They claimed there was a big conspiracy behind his arrest.