Tribute paid to corona heroes

LAHORE : The King Edward Medical University (KEMU) held a launching ceremony of medical editing course on Saturday. World information day was also celebrated to emphasise the importance of information and publications.

Ms Parveen Sarwar was the chief guest while guests of honour were Justice (Retd) Fakharun Nisa and Wasif Nagi.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal welcomed the guest speakers and congratulated the students for their selection in medical editing course. He said during Corona pandemic situation medical faculty and students were the frontline warriors who gave sacrifices to save humanity. Despite the challenging situation, seventy research papers were published by the faculty members of the University in Annals of King Edward Medical University and accurate information was provided to the public.

On the directions of Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar ‘Telemedicine Department’ was established under chairperson of Medicine Prof Bilquis Shabbir which has played a pivotal role in spreading awareness and understanding of health issues among general public. Quran classes are also regularly held by Character Building Society, he said.

Ms Parveen Sarwar paid tribute to Corona Heroes, nurses and especially lady doctors who provided selfless services to ailing humanity in time of need. She visited Telemedicine, Tele-Nutrition, Tele Psychiatry and Corona Helpdesk and appreciated the doctors working there for the precious time, provision of authentic information, expert advice, unmatched passion, commitment and availing opportunity for serving the nation. She addressed the students of medical editing course and praised their commitment for research. She asked many questions and gave her suggestions.

Justice Fakharun Nisa (Retd) recalled her past time and said she wanted to be a doctor as it is a noble profession. She admired the participants with exceptional calibre, innovative ideas and versatile experiences. She said the power of information must be used to bring health information and preventive measures to the doorsteps of the public.

Prof Dr Saira Afzal, Editor Annals of King Edward Medical University, said that the good information is essential for effective operation and decision making at all levels in an organisation. Publications Department identifies and illustrates the different kinds of information by the complex internal and external communication links.

Today lot of brain storming sessions and discussions on media including social media revolves around the factors and essential services, decision making processes and to combat misinformation, Dr Saira Afzal said. World information day is celebrated on October 24 every year to strengthen operational, rational and alternative behaviour; cognitive style and perception; and “hidden agenda” factors such as the symbolic use of information and information as power.

Medical Editing course will be another successful endeavour by King Edward Medical University.

Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Chairperson Department of Medicine, said that the World information day is celebrated in the whole world to show their appreciation for reliable, timely and accurate information.

Covid-19 Pandemic situation has unveiled the power of information. Telemedicine Department and other similar initiatives at King Edward Medical University are the examples of exploiting the unlimited powers of information. King Edward Medical University is the oldest educational institute in Pakistan and since its inception the University has proved to be the site of creating knowledge and sharing reliable and trustworthy information for awareness among masses as well as professionals.

The faculty has been actively engaged in postgraduate research studies with emphasis on research projects and dissemination of findings by information technology.

Annals of King Edward Medical University is the 26 years old research periodical of this institution to provide latest updates and information about medical education and healthcare advancements.

King Edward Medical University is also a torch bearer of health awareness campaigns and prevention including hepatitis, dengue, Corona and other deadly diseases.

Pro Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University emphasised the need for training courses, dissemination of knowledge, creative and innovative solutions for better information about the health of the society.

Dr Saira Tariq moderated the session. The participants include the Registrar Dr Riasat, Director IT Tariq, Dr Sarwat Ahsan, Prof Rahat Sarfraz, Prof Mustehsan Bashir, Prof Haroon Hamid, Prof Zahida Rani, Prof Safdar Khan, Dr Fariha Salman, Dr Ghazala But, Dr Uzma Malik, Dr Mamoona Ghias, Dr Samar Firdaus, Dr Fatima Numeri, Dr Fawad, Dr Faria, and many faculty members and students.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal presented souvenir and Annals of King Edward Medical University to the guest speakers.