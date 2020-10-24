PbOA seek Sports Board Punjab help

LAHORE: Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) has sought Sports Board Punjab's help in the organisation and promotion of sports in the province.

The matter was discussed in a meeting between PbOA officials and Director General Sports Punjab. President PbOA Amir Jan alongwith Secretary General PbOA Idris Haider Khawaja called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Arshad said provincial sports associations should play their role for the growth of sports in the province. No sports can grow in the province without the active role of provincial sports associations,” he said.

National Taekwondo from Oct 28

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Around 600 male and female athletes will compete in the National Taekwondo Championship that will be staged in Kala Shah Kaku from October 28 to November 1.

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation is organising the event in collaboration with SA Garden.

Athletes from Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Railways, Police, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, HEC and AJK will take part in the tournament.

This will be the first national championship to be staged following the lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.