COVID-19 impacts: Private schools seek relief from govt

PESHAWAR: Owners of the private educational institutions have sought relief from the government claiming that Covid-19 have adversely affected the sector.

The demand was made during a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Standing Committee on Education, which was chaired by the chamber President Sherbaz Bilour here at the Chamber’s House. Saboor Sethi, chairman of the committee, Secretary Education, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Managing Director, Tashfeen Haider and owners of the private schools were present at the meeting.

The owners asked the PSRA to stop actions against the private educational institutions as issuing notice to private educational institutions about hike in fees was a matter of grave concern. They asked the government to financially support students’ parents, besides funds, which are being utilized on the public sector schools, should be extended to students of the private schools.

The speakers said the Covid-19 was not only affecting the common man but also the private education sector has suffered from the global pandemic. The owners believed the increase in private schools fees is essential to maintain and run financial affairs and routine expenses of the educational institutions.

They said the administration of the private schools didn’t charge fees during the peak situation of the Covid-19 in the light of Peshawar High court verdict. But, they alleged the PSRA had launched a crackdown against the private schools in the name of charging additional fees, which was unacceptable to them. The owners also opposed holding the board examination for 8th and 9th grades. Secretary Education, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, said it was the government duty to implement rules and regulations in both public and private educational institutions to promote quality education in the province.

ICRC rep calls on governor

The head of sub-delegation of International Committee for Red Cross (ICRC), Farrukh Islomov Friday called on Governor Shah Farman here at the Governor’s House.

Both discussed matters pertaining to the provision of the services in the field of medical, said an official handout. The governor appreciated the role of the ICRC in the provision of the best medical services in the province, especially in the merged tribal districts. Shah Farman hoped the ICRC would continue its support with the same spirit in future.

Lawyers continue strike in Peshawar

The lawyers continued the strike on Friday and boycotted court proceedings on the call of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council to register protest against amendments to the civil law procedure.

The KP Bar Council had first announced a five-day strike from October 17 to 21 against the proposed amendments to the civil law procedures. The protest was later extended till October 27.

The council demanded that its opinions and recommendations should be included in the civil law procedures amendments.

The proceedings at the Peshawar High Court and its subordinate courts could not be held due to the protest of lawyers in Peshawar.

The council in its statement reiterated its stance that the government must consider its recommendations and suggestions while making amendments to the civil law procedures.

Judicial officers transferred

The registrar of Peshawar High Court ordered transfer and posting of a number of judicial officers on Friday.

According to a notification, Faqir Jan has been appointed additional registrar of the PHC while Amir Bashir Awan has been posted principal staff officer to the PHC chief justice and Sadiq Shah has been posted personal secretary administration.

A number of session judges and additional session judges were also transferred on Friday. According to a notification, Mohammad Zeb was transferred to Dir, Mohammad Naseem to Mohmand, Hidayatullah Haripur, Farzina Shaid to Kohat, Syed Hamid Qasim to Dera Ismail Khan while Khalid Mohmand was posted as additional member Inspection Team.

12 cops reshuffled

Twelve police officers were transferred and posted in the Capital City Police on Friday.

According to a notification issued by Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur, Wajid Shah was posted station house officer Gulbahar, Ashiq Hussain SHO Faqirabad, Ijazullah SHO Badaber, Mohammad Ali SHO Hayatabad, Qaisar Khan SHO Sarband, Ahmadullah Khan SHO Mathra, Haroon Khan SHO Hashtnagri and Sultan Mahmood SHO Tehkal. Besides, Ashfaq Ahmad was transferred to Elite Force, Sher Nawaz, Reserved Inspector police lines, and Qazi Arif was transferred to Highway Traffic Police.