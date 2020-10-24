Canadian MP calls for end to Indian atrocities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Canadian MP Iqra Khalid as well as various academics and peace activists have called for an end to Indian atrocities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the resolution of Kashmir issue as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

They were addressing a webinar arranged by the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute and 25 civil society organisations on the subject of “Canada’s Silence on India’s Colonisation of Kashmir”.

Khalid, a member of the House of Commons of Canada, expressed her deep concern over the ongoing conditions of the Kashmiris who continue to face curfews with limited access to food supplies and communication.

She said the Canadian government was deeply concerned with escalation and detentions, adding: “Our Minister for Global Affairs met with Kashmiri Canadians to directly hear about their first-hand experiences and the plight of their families and loved ones stuck in the deplorable situation”.

MP Khalid said it was time for all parties in the international community to sit together and find a peaceful solution that preserves and protects the rights of the innocent Kashmiri people as shown by the UNSC resolutions, one of which Canada co-sponsored.

The webinar was also addressed by an elite panel of academics, authors and civil society activists. They included noted attorney, author and entrepreneur Imraan Mir, Associate Professor at Ohio University Haley Duschinski, Associate Professor at the University of Toronto Malavika Kasturi, scholar Siddiq Wahid and legal academic and writer Azeezah Kanji.

The event offered an overview of the long-standing conflict in the light of international law; human rights situation and issues of impunity; Hindu nationalism project; and the colonisation of Kashmir.