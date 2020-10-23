AJK president urges students to highlight Kashmir issue

SWABI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday urged the Women University Swabi students to play a role in highlighting Kashmir issue and Indian atrocities.

He said this during his visit to the university where he addressed ‘Kashmir Solidarity Seminar’ and participated in a Kashmir solidarity walk on the campus. During his visit, he exchanged views with the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi about the academic activities and disciplines taught there. In his address the AJK president urged girl students to concentrate on acquiring modern education which could enable them to earn a livelihood with dignity and honour on the one hand and play their due role in the development and economic progress of the country, on the other.

The vice-chancellor thanked the AJK president for visiting the university, discussing academic activities in the University for future planning.