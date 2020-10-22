Malik appeals Trump to get Pakistan out of FATF grey list

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik has appealed US President Donald Trump to get Pakistan out of FATF grey list.

In a series of statements on Twitter, Rehman Malik stated, “I have appealed to US President Donald Trump to take Pakistan out of FATF grey list and Pakistan-origin will vote for him to win.”

He stated that he had made second appeal to all Pakistanis, living in USA, to launch an appeal campaign for the president of USA with signatures, requesting him to get Pakistan out from FATF grey list.”

In another tweet, Rehman Malik stated, “FATF is holding its virtual plenary on October 21-22 and once again Pakistan’s case is going to be opposed by Indian lobby and it looks FATF is under ill-motivated influence and will table some lame excuse to continue to keep Pakistan in the grey list.” He urged that Pakistan government must launch friends to counter it.

He said that Pakistan had fought war on terror of USA and had suffered human loss and was it the reward that Pakistan had been placed on grey list of FATF. “What a reward of our sacrifices.” He said, “If President Donald Trump wants Pakistan-origin voters to support him then he must get Pakistan out of FATF grey list.