Increasing awareness can help prevent breast cancer deaths: Shehla Raza

Sindh Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza said on Wednesday prevention against breast cancer was only possible by maximising awareness about the disease.

She stressed the need to take the ongoing breast cancer awareness campaign seriously, and advised that women should be tested on a monthly basis as the disease could only be controlled with timely diagnosis. “We must help women with the disease, and we have to collectively play our part in raising awareness about breast cancer.”

She warned that rather than hiding the symptoms, we should ensure timely diagnosis and treatment. She was addressing the students and faculty members at a seminar to spread awareness about breast cancer held at the auditorium of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Karachi, in collaboration with the office of the adviser on student affairs, KU, and Pink Pakistan Trust.

Raza said there were videos available on various websites, including Pink Pakistan Trust’s website, to provide details about the disease. She urged the women above 35 years of age to get their mammogram done on a monthly basis.

Earlier, Syeda Shehla Raza, along with KU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Pink Pakistan Trust Founder Dr Zubeida Qazi, inaugurated the Breast Cancer Awareness Centre at the Karachi University Clinic.

Dr Qazi said a 30 per cent decrease in the breast cancer cases was reported globally due to early detection and awareness of the disease. It was rapidly increasing in Pakistan and Asia due to lack of awareness.

Quoting the World Health Organisation and other health organisations, she said 90,000 cases of breast cancer were reported in Pakistan every year, and over 50,000 of the patients died. She informed the audience that breast cancer was the second most common type of cancer in women after skin cancer. Unfortunately, although there were many ways it could be treated, scientists were not exactly sure how to prevent people from developing it in the first place, she said.

Dr Qazi mentioned that in Asia, Pakistan had the highest rate of breast cancer. “Pakistani women in rural as well as urban areas are facing cervical, ovarian and uterine cancers. Screening centres are not available in Pakistan to diagnose various type of cancer and every year a large number of women die due to breast cancer and Hepatitis C.”

The vice chancellor said that besides teaching and research, universities should play a role in identifying and resolving social issues.