‘Pakistan values ties with Japan’: Acting Japan envoy meets Dr Shahzad Waseem; mutual affairs discussed

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Tuesday said that Pakistan had attached great importance to its relations with Japan and desired to further expand the friendly ties in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He reiterated need to further strengthen the existing economic relations between Pakistan and Japan. He said that bilateral relations could be further cemented by increasing parliamentary exchanges. He observed during a meeting with Acting Ambassador of Japan Shindo Yusuke, who called on him here.

He said that excellent cooperation had been witnessed at international fora and there was a need to further build cooperation by promoting people to people contacts and exchange of parliamentary delegations.

The acting ambassador said that two countries had enjoyed historic relations and Japan was keen to further boost cooperation in mutually beneficial sectors. He agreed with the views of Leader of the House in the Senate to enhance cooperation and further strengthen bilateral ties.

Shahzad Waseem said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to promote Pakistani brand. He said that investment friendly policies had been introduced and environment is conducive for investment in Pakistan. He said there is huge scope for mutual collaboration in trade, tourism and other sectors.

The acting ambassador appreciated the potential of skilled work force of Pakistan. Shahzad Waseem is convener of Pakistan-Japan Friendship Group in the Senate. Senator Seemi Ezdi was also present during the meeting.