Opportunities for Afghan students at KMU

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said on Tuesday that he would spare no effort to help resolve the issues being faced by the Afghan students at the varsity. He expressed these views during a meeting with Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Najibullah Ahmadzai, who briefed him on the issues of Afghan students studying in various fields of KMU.

Dr Ziaul Haq informed the Afghan consul general that being the only public sector medical university in the province, KMU had vast opportunities of knowledge and research for Afghan students.

He said that 78 Afghan students were studying in the constituent institutes of KMU. Apart from tuition fees in the fields of MBBS, BDS, Physiotherapy, Nursing, Paramedical Sciences and Basic Medical Sciences, Rs238000 per student is being provided annually under the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship scheme sponsored by HEC for hostel, food and books and stationery expenses.

Dr Ziaul Haq said that Pakistan and Afghanistan had brotherly relations and both the neighbouring countries had common religion, history and culture. He told the Afghan consul general that KMU was offering MBBS, BDS, nursing, physiotherapy and paramedical sciences.

He said these programmes had vast opportunities for admissions and training for Afghan students. He agreed with the proposal of a short training course for Afghan students and said that KMU was ready to provide training to Afghan students in all fields of medicine.

He welcomed the invitation of the Afghan consul general to open an Afghan campus of KMU in Afghanistan and said that it would be an honor for KMU to open a sub-campus in Afghanistan. He thanked the Afghan consul general for visiting KMU and assured him that he would help resolve issues of Afghan students. Earlier, Afghan Consul General Najibullah Ahmadzai raised the issues of Afghan students about hostels, scholarships and examinations with KMU authorities.