For review of Naval chief order: SC asks Pak Navy civil employee to approach high court

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed Zaheer Qureshi, a civil employee of Pakistan Navy, to approach the high court for review of the Naval chief order.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Zaheer Qureshi challenging conviction by General Court Martial.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Shah Khawar, counsel for the petitioner, said that no trial on corruption charges could be held in court martial. He pleaded that according to the Navy Ordinance 1961, corruption was not a scheduled crime in court martial.

He said that his client was awarded an honorary designation for his court martial. He said that the other accused nominated in the case were given minor sentences while his client was sentenced to 7-year imprisonment. Justice Mushir Alam asked the counsel to approach the high court forum against order of the Naval chief. The court also directed the high court to decide the matter soon.