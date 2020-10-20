No Covid-19 death

LAHORE:Ninety-three new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Monday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,298 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 101,652 in the province. Out of a total of 101,652 infections in Punjab, 98,872 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,033 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,465,854 in the province. After 2,298 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,238 patients, as many as 2,116 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

uplift schemes: The Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3.230 billion. The approved development schemes included as Land Acquisition for Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (Sialkot) under PICIIP at the cost of Rs822.958 million, Land Acquisition and Resettlement Assistance for Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (North Zone) and Influent Pumping Station (North & South Zone) (Sahiwal) under PICIIP at the cost of Rs657.620 million, Widening / Improvement of main Lehtrar Kotli Kuliary Road, Length 24.10 km Tehsil Kotli Sattian, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs649.463 million, Dualization of Road Jandiala Sher Khan, Hiran Minar Road, Length 11.15 Km, Sheikhupura (Revised) at the cost of Rs494.682 million and Rehabilitation and Widening / Improvement of Roads in District RY Khan (Revised) at the cost of Rs605.153 million.

IT moot concludes: A two-day conference “Post Pandemic Research Trends in Ecological Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities for IT” organised by the Virtual University of Pakistan has concluded. According to a press release, Federal Secretary IT and Telecom Shoaib Ahmed Siddique was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Rector, Virtual University (VU), Naeem Tariq attended the session along with eminent scholars from around the globe.

Prof Dr Marcos De Donato from Mexico discussed Genetic and Genomic improvement for sustainable animal production, Prof Dr Mohammad Ali Vice Chancellor Quaid e Azam University (QAU) Islamabad discussed “Ecological Sustainability And Current Challenges”, Dr Rushdi Sabah Abdulqader, Assistant Professor Kirkuk University, shed light on “Plants And Environmental Challenges” Prof Dr Amtul Bari Tabinda, Professor, Government College University, Lahore discussed the “Impact of Covid-19 lockdown on Ambient Air Quality of Islamabad and Lahore Cities”, Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Saqlan Naqvi, Vice Chancellor Bacha Khan University, discussed “Health and Medicines in Genome and Post-Pandemic Era” while Prof Dr Masroor Ellahi Babar, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture, DI Khan, discussed “Impact of Covid-19 on Research and Academic Activities”. Naeem Tariq while addressing the audience said, “We needed more initiatives like this conference to evaluate the needs of our system and for the sustainability of post Covid-19 situation.” Federal Secretary IT and Telecom Shoaib Ahmed Siddique congratulated Virtual University for addressing such an important issue by organising this conference.