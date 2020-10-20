Committees formed for financial support of artists

FAISALABAD: Punjab Arts Council has constituted committees for financial support of elderly artists across the province. A spokesman of Faisalabad Arts Council said a committee had also been formed at Faisalabad division in which Assistant Directors FAC, M Imran and Amina Alam were selected as members. This committee will scrutinise the lists of elderly artists. The artists have been asked to submit their bio-data at the council office. The committee will forward the names after scrutiny to Punjab Council of Arts for extending financial assistance.