Tue Oct 20, 2020
October 20, 2020

Committees formed for financial support of artists

Peshawar

FAISALABAD: Punjab Arts Council has constituted committees for financial support of elderly artists across the province. A spokesman of Faisalabad Arts Council said a committee had also been formed at Faisalabad division in which Assistant Directors FAC, M Imran and Amina Alam were selected as members. This committee will scrutinise the lists of elderly artists. The artists have been asked to submit their bio-data at the council office. The committee will forward the names after scrutiny to Punjab Council of Arts for extending financial assistance.

