Deserving families get interest-free loan cheques

FAISALABAD: A welfare organisation gave cheques of interest-free loans to deserving families during a ceremony on Monday.

The event was held at Jamia Masjid Pasban Haram under the auspices of a welfare organization. Addressing the event, the organisation’s chairman Major (retd) Shahnawazul Hassan stressed the need of extending help to economically weak and deserving people.

Manager Ehsan Elahi, Khalid Mehmood and other were also present. Checks of loan were distributed among the families of Faisalabad region.

Shahnawaz appreciated the initiative and said Pakistani nation has full potential but resources shortage has hampered the economic problems for which the fraternity has made a valuable contribution which is showing successful results.

He asked the beneficiaries to increase their employment by working with utmost good faith and honesty and repay the loan honestly so that others can also benefit from this microfinance scheme and stand on their own feet.

He said his group would also stand by the organizers of the welfare body in this endeavor. The manager of another organization said Dr Amjad Saqib dream for a self-employment scheme has come true and the process that started with the repayment of a good loan of Rs 10,000 has now reached Rs 130 billion, benefiting more than 4.5 million families across the country while amount of Rs. 7.8 billion has been distributed among 175,000 families in Faisalabad region so far. He mentioned several welfare schemes organized by the fraternity. He said revolutionary welfare journey of the brotherhood would continue.

KASHMIR SOLIDARITY MATCHES: The Kashmir solidarity friendly matches were played at Iqbal Stadium in collaboration with divisional sports departments and a local sports club. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali inaugurated the matches.

Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, President Jugnu Club Pakistan Nasira Kafeel, Patron General Rana Iftikhar, Caretaker Iqbal Stadium Naveed Nazir, Coordinator Atif Nomi Malik, President Futsal Association Hafiz Azhar Mahmood and others were also present on the occasion.

T-10 match was played between girls and T-20 was played between boys. The DC appreciated the efforts of the organisers to arrange the matches and said youngsters expressed full solidarity with Kashmiris and has given a clear message that they are with Kashmiris at every turn and will not leave till Kashmir's independence.

The DC appreciated the excellent sportsmanship of the players and said that sports instills discipline in the youth and the quest for advancement.

The district administration will continue to organise sports and other competitions including cricket. He also announced cash prizes for the teams and distributed shields of appreciation among the organisers.