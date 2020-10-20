Four Sasta bazaars set up in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The district administration has established four Sasta bazaars in the two tehsils here to provide essential food items to the people at subsidised rates.

“Initially four bazaars have been established in which fruit, vegetables, flour and other edibles will be available at the government’s notified rates,” said Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah while talking to reporters on Monday. He said the district administration established the Sasta bazaars at Havelian and Abbottabad tehsils.

The deputy commissioner added the Sasta Bazaars were established in an effort to provide maximum relief to the have-nots. The official said the government’s notified rates of essential commodities have been displayed on banners at prominent places in bazaars, adding that announcements were also being made for public awareness. Mughees Sanaullah said that six joint field teams comprising representatives of district administration, Food Department and Halal Food Authority had been constituted to check overpricing, adulteration and hoarding in the district. He said the teams were visiting the Utility Store outlets to check availability of subsidized items particularly sugar.

The official said that mechanism of production and distribution of subsidised flour was being monitored through officers of district administration at flour mills and sale points. The deputy commissioner said that stern action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders for creating artificial shortage of daily use items. He said the district administration was regularly monitoring the rates of fruit, vegetables and other daily use items in markets. The official said the officials from the district administration, Food Department, Tehsil Municipal Administration visited Sabzi Mandi on a daily basis to monitor auction of fruit and vegetables.