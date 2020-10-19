16 die as landslide crushes coaster in Skardu

SKARDU: Sixteen people, including four Pakistan Army soldiers, were martyred on Sunday when a passenger coaster was crushed by falling rocks in the Pangas Pari area near Jaglot on Gilgit-Skardu Road.



Police said that the van with 16 passengers, including its driver and conductor on board, was travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu. SDPO Muhammad Hussain said the Pak Army jawans were identified as sepoys Sona Khan, Asif, Arshad and Farooq. The soldiers were going to join their duties.The bodies were shifted to the District Hospital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of 16 precious lives in the accident. In separate messages here on Sunday, the prime minister and minister KA&GB prayed for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families. They directed the administration to complete rescue operations at the earliest and extending all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

Punjab Chief MinisterSardar Usman Buzdar also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the accident. He extended heart-felt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members of the deceased and said that the Punjab government equally shared their grief and stand beside them in their difficult time.